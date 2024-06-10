137 Hendersonville businesses were damaged by December tornado. Many are back open and want your business

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — It's the middle of 2024, yet in Hendersonville it looks a lot like the end of 2023.

Many business owners have been met with disappointing delays since the tornado on December 9.

"Like, material takes forever to get here. Stuff like that. It's just a hard thing... when you order something it just takes time so you've got to be patient," said Tim Smith, owner of AutoSmith Premium.

The business on West Main Street is one of several that is still missing their sign out front. High winds ripped through dozens of signs and knocked them to the ground which you can see in the video player above.

In all, the tornado that hit the city damaged 137 businesses generally along and parallel to Main Street. It also damaged homes and took down hundreds of trees.

While it took Ultimate Party Supplies Store less time to get back up and running than some other stores, the winter was rough.

"We had like 30 trash cans all around the place," said Daniel Quarrick.

Quarrick said he and his coworkers are grateful they didn't lose their livelihoods. The store directly next-door, Miss Ellaneous, was destroyed. According to the business's social media, they are planning to rebuild.

"The store next to us got completely, pretty much demolished. We had a tent in the back that had our different rental supplies that got pretty much blown in and ruined. Then there was another storage facility that had all of our rental items in it as well," Quarrick said.

After a tough start to the year, fortunately, things have picked up. Now, they just need a solid summer and Halloween.

"I think sometimes people still think we're not open. Periodically we'll hear that. And it's like we are," Quarrick said.

Business owners who need a sign replaced could be eligible for a grant up to $10,000. The Hendersonville Planning Department is accepting applications.