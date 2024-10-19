14-year-old arrested for deadly shooting during an attempted robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say Jeremiah Smith, 14, has been arrested for criminal homicide after shooting and killing Brenden Grady, 14, during an attempted robbery outside 154 N. 6th Street.
On Friday night, Smith was trying to steal Grady's pistol when he shot him. The two did previously know each other, according to police. Smith fled from the scene in a stolen Toyota Tundra pickup truck that was taken with keys on Thursday from Rebecca Street in East Nashville. The truck was recovered overnight from a parking garage on S. 5th Street.
Smith was arrested and is being held at juvenile detention on charges of criminal homicide, vehicle theft, robbery and evidence tampering.
