14-year-old facing charges for a shooting at a high school football game in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY. (WTVF) — Police in Kentucky say a 14-year-old is facing charges for a shooting at a High School football game.

It happened Friday night during the fourth quarter of Mayfield High School's game against Graves County High School, and the incident sent fans and players running for safety.

The suspected shooter is now charged with Assault in the 1st Degree.

Police say the suspect shot an 18-year-old following a fight between him and another juvenile. At some point police say the suspect intervened and shot the 18-year-old.

Police say he suffered a serious gunshot wound to his arm and upper torso, and was airlifted to Nashville hospital, where he is currently in stable condition. Fortunately no one else was hurt.

The suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center. Their name has not been released because of their age.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information, or witnesses to the incident, to contact the Mayfield Police Department.

