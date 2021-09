SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teenager was killed outside a Shelbyville laundromat on Monday night.

Shelbyville police said the 14-year-old girl was shot in the parking lot of Duck River Laundry just after 9 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information on her death is asked to call Detective Lt. Charles Merlo at 931-684-5811.