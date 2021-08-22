15 killed in Humphreys County flooding, at least 30 still missing

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Five more deaths were reported in Humphreys County on Sunday, bringing the total so far to 15.

The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office said they are still actively searching for 30 to 40 people.

Two shelters for flood victims have been opened in Humphreys County at First Baptist Church at 300 E. Main Street and the Waverly Church of Christ at 438 W. Main Street.

The City of Waverly was so heavily flooded, it was inaccessible by vehicle for some time on Saturday. Several roads have now reopened as the water has begun to recede. Interstate 40 has reopened, as has Highway 13 and Highway 70 west. About 30 roads are heavily damaged or destroyed by the floodwater.

The sheriff's office has set up a reunification center at McEwen High School. Anyone with missing person information or looking for a loved one is asked to meet at the school.