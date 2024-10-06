15-year-old shot, killed near Smith Springs Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday night, 15-year-old Genesis Sarahi Medina Gonzales was shot multiple times and killed while being picked up by a male driver from Smith Springs Park.

Gonzales had been missing out of Arkansas, reported recently by her mother, and had a runaway history in Nashville, according to officials.

The driver said Gonzales had asked him earlier that day to pick her up from the park. He told police that when he got there to pick her up, he saw Gonzales with two males and a female. He asked her if she was ready to leave and as they were walking to his car, he heard gunshots and saw the three suspects running in another direction.

Gonzales then said she had been shot, and he drove her to Southern Hills Medical Center. She was transported to Vanderbilt Pediatrics, where she died.

If you have information about the shooting, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.