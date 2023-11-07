150 acres burn in Leipers Fork brush fire amid drought conditions

LEIPERS FORK, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Leipers Fork, crews worked for hours to put out flames on a private property off Pinewood Road.

"There was a logging burn pile that had been buried but unfortunately reignited," said External Affairs Officer for Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, Jill Burgin.

The brush fire covered 150 acres, as wind, branches and leaves added fuel to the fire. A nearby creek helped crews contain the flames on the private property.

"They put out an all-call right away for help from multiple agencies, and once everybody got here, especially with state forestry bringing heavy equipment in to dig that fire line, they were able to contain it within a reasonable amount of time," said Burgin.

Williamson County Fire and Rescue, Franklin Fire Department, Fairview Fire, Tennessee Division of Forestry, Williamson County Sheriff's Office and Williamson Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

It comes as most of Tennessee is facing drought conditions.

"I don't think I've put out a severe weather alert since August," said Burgin.

Burgin said Williamson County enacted extreme and severe drought warnings across the county.

"So really they don't even want people doing backyard fire pits, wood or charcoal grills. We don't recommend that at all," said Burgin.

The Leipers Fork brush fire was controlled, but continued drought conditions means crews across the state aren't out of the woods just yet.

"Any fire that gets out of a contained area could spread very quickly," said Burgin. "We really want you all to just heed those burn restrictions and please don't do any open burning right now until we get a significant amount of rain."

