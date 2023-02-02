16 bills proposed to make adoption and child care easier in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Republican state lawmakers are proposing legislation to make adoption and child care easier and more affordable in Tennessee.

Senate Speaker Ferrell Haile said as a pro-life lawmaker, he believes it is imperative to protect life beyond the point of birth and strengthen that system to take care of children in Tennessee.

Chairman of the House Republican Caucus Jeremy Faison also showed support for this proposed legislation. He said as an adoptive parent himself, he aims to make Tennessee the most adoption-friendly state in the nation.

So far this legislative session, 16 bills have been proposed on this topic. One would allow non-foster care parents to adopt from the Department of Children Services, prohibit the overturning of adoptions after 6 months, and increase options for pre-birth and post-birth surrenders.

Some of the bills help mothers and parents more generally, such as eliminating the sales tax on baby formula, diapers, and wet wipes.

Another would increase the amount of non-biological children a person can watch without needing to register as a child care facility to help stop childcare deserts across the state.

Some of the proposed bills aim to lessen DCS's workload.

The complete list of related bills being discussed:

