NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 16-year-old girl has been charged with homicide for the stabbing that left 14-year-old Malia Powell dead.

Officers said Powell and Isabelle Jocson got into an argument inside the store on Dickerson Pike before 10 p.m. and the argument continued in the parking lot and near the WeGo bus stop, where police said Powell was stabbed with a pocketknife by the other teen.

Jocson was then accused of running away toward Doverside Drive.

