16-year-old charged with homicide following deadly stabbing near Walmart parking lot

Isabelle Jocson
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 11:43:03-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 16-year-old girl has been charged with homicide for the stabbing that left 14-year-old Malia Powell dead.

Officers said Powell and Isabelle Jocson got into an argument inside the store on Dickerson Pike before 10 p.m. and the argument continued in the parking lot and near the WeGo bus stop, where police said Powell was stabbed with a pocketknife by the other teen.

Jocson was then accused of running away toward Doverside Drive.

We will update as more information comes in.

