16-year-old shot in the park near the Madison Community Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say there was a shooting near the Madison Community Center in the recreation area involving a group of six kids. Witnesses said two of them shot at each other, and one 16-year-old was shot in the chest.

When officers arrived on scene, the shooting victim was gone. A witness told them the 16-year-old victim got into a gold colored car and left. Officers then got behind the gold car, which had its flashers on, as it neared Skyline Hospital. They say the victim was taken inside with serious injuries.

The gold car's occupants are detained at the hospital and officers on scene at the park are looking for the other kids who were involved and fled the scene on foot.

This is a breaking news situation. We will update you as soon as we have more information.