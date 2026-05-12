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160 students receive free bikes at two Nashville elementary schools

Nonprofit Can'd Aid provides free bikes to students at Ida B. Wells and Tom Joy Elementary Schools in Nashville.
160 students receive a free bike at two Nashville elementary schools
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(NASHVILLE, TENN.) — National nonprofit Can'd Aid called on volunteers in Tennessee to help build bikes to give away to young students.

At Ida B. Wells, this means every first and second grader will take home a bike. 72 first grade students of Tom Joy will also get a bike today. Students also recieved a helmet! This initiative is a part of the nonprofit's mission to help kids live healthy and creative lives. Can'd Aid says children average seven hours of screen time a day.

"We are all guilty, whether it's sitting on our phones watching tv, we are infront of computers all day, I think kids learning, they are in front of screens all the time. Giving them a way to get off of those screens, and spend time outside and get fresh air, play with their friends again," said Abbi Arneson with Can'd Aid.

This marks the fourth year the nonprofit has built and donated more than 1,000 bikes to children across the country.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@newschannel5.com

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