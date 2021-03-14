17-year-old arrested for Clarksville stabbing, attempted carjackings

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 17-year-old allegedly stabbed a person outside a Wendy's during one of two attempted carjackings.

Clarksville Police say the teenager approached the victim in the drive-thru of the Fort Campbell Boulevard restaurant around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. After demanding his vehicle, the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim during a struggle.

The victim wrestled the knife away, and the suspect ran off. Shortly after, he demanded another person's car in the parking lot of a neighboring restaurant. After a brief fight, he heard police sirens and ran off again.

Officers found him and took him into custody.

The stabbing victim was treated at and released from the hospital.