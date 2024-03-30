17-year-old athlete Cam Ward dies playing basketball, vigil at Rossview High School

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to Main Street Media, Rossview High School student and basketball player Cam Ward died while playing basketball.

Clarksville-Montgomery County School board member Aron Maberry shared his sadness at the news.

We do not yet know how Cam died, according to Main Street Media, but will keep you updated as we have more information. We are waiting to hear back from the school board as well.

There is a vigil for Cam on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. at Rossview High School.

Cam's brother, Messiah Ward, has also set up a GoFundMe to help pay for medical bills and other funeral arrangements, if you want to help contribute.