17-year-old charged in East Nashville homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 17-year-old has been charged after a man was shot and killed in East Nashville back in February.

Metro police said 17-year-old Dewaun White was charged Wednesday night after 22-year-old Braxton Cooper was killed on Feb. 3. The call came in at the Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road.

According to police, Cooper went to the apartment complex to buy a gun from White. At some point, police said a fight happened during the transaction inside Cooper’s car. Cooper was shot and later died at an area hospital.

Investigators said White was taken into custody at his Brookdale Drive residence. He was booked into juvenile detention following an interview.