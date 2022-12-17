Watch Now
174 people remembered in annual homeless memorial

Posted at 8:47 AM, Dec 17, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A yearly memorial continues Saturday with 174 people being remembered in downtown Nashville after they died experiencing homelessness.

The memorial takes place at the Tara Cole Memorial bench on First and Broadway.

Allie Wallace with Open Table Nashville calls homelessness deadly and a dehumanizing experience. She said this is an important and vital time, giving space to those in our city who are unhoused.

This year she said they will remember 174 people as remarks are shared, candles are lit and each person's name will be read allowed. The service is a collaborative effort and several different service providers are a part of it.

"It's really a time to grieve them and to honor them and to remember them," Wallace said.

Open Table Nashville's website said they will also livestream the event.

