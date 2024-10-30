17th annual Metro Police talent show raised money for Nashville's Children Alliance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I went to the Nashville Palace Tuesday night, where Metro Police held their 17th annual Law Enforcement talent show.

Such an incredible night year after year, and such a bonus that it benefits local kids. It raises money for the Nashville Children's Alliance, a nonprofit in Davidson County which serves kids who have experienced physical or sexual abuse at no cost.

We saw the men and women who wear the badge perform country songs, classic rock, and fan favorite — Sgt. Gene Martin — back again this year doubling once again as an Elvis Impersonator.

In addition to the officers showcasing their talents, John Rich and Chris Janson performed as well.

The event raises hundreds of thousands of dollars between ticket sales, donors and the silent auction.

"I think it's so much fun. One thing that it does is it shows that our Metro Nashville Police Department are invested in our community and this entire fundraiser the proceeds go to Nashville Children's Alliance and we're just so grateful for that," Dawn Harper of Nashville Children's Alliance said.

No doubt another incredible night at the law enforcement talent show. I'm told they're still counting all the money raised, but that it was another successful year.