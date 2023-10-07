Watch Now
18-year-old shot and killed in Cookeville park

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 5:21 PM, Oct 07, 2023
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A juvenile suspect is in police custody after a shooting in Cookeville leaves an 18-year-old dead and another juvenile injured.

Police say they responded to a shooting call at West End Park Friday evening. They located the victims and transported one to the hospital.

Saturday morning, Cookeville Police announced that one juvenile suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting.

They also said that 18-year-old Demarcus Hughes died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation remains open. Anyone who has information about this crime is encouraged to call Cookeville Police at 931-526-2125.

