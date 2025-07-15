18-year-old shot and killed in Starbucks parking lot in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say an 18-year-old was shot and killed Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a Starbucks in Antioch, according to police.

Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting that resulted in the death of Jeremiah Brown of Antioch.

The shooting was reported around 4:20 p.m. at the Starbucks store at 5315 Hickory Hollow Parkway. Brown arrived by private vehicle at TriStar Century Farms' emergency facility at 4:28 p.m.

He was transferred to Skyline Medical Center and died during surgery hours later.

Detectives know that Brown was at the location with two other persons and had gotten out of the vehicle they were in. A witness reported hearing yelling before the sounds of gunfire.

Detectives are checking the area for surveillance footage that can help further this investigation.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting of Jeremiah Brown is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

