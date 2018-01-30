18-Year-Old Sought After Columbia Burglary

COLUMBIA, Tenn. - Police in Columbia said they’re searching for an 18-year-old wanted in a home burglary and theft.

Officials with the Columbia Police Department confirmed Tuesday afternoon they’re searching for Keiontrez Daishon Troup.

A felony arrest warrant has been issued for Troup. He was described as standing around 6’ tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division of the Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670, Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, or Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.