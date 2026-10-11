19 hospitalized after incident at Walmart distribution center; initial call reported possible food poisoning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Twenty-five to 30 patients were triaged on scene, and 19 people were taken to the hospital after an incident at a Wilson County Walmart distribution center, emergency management officials said Sunday.

Wilson County Emergency Management officials said crews first responded to the distribution center after "receiving a call for a female experiencing symptoms of a possible food-related illness."

Officials did not provide any further information about the incident or why people needed to be hospitalized.

"The health and safety of our associates is a top priority," a Walmart spokesperson said. "We’re working with local emergency management and health officials as they investigate.”

Mutual aid assistance was provided by Mount Juliet EMS and R.C. EMS, officials said.

NewsChannel 5 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story that may be updated.