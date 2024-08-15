19-year-old facing felony charges for alleged smash and grabs at businesses in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 19-year-old is facing felony charges for a number of smash and grab burglaries at businesses across Nashville and the surrounding area.

Thomas Membreno-Rodriquez is facing multiple charges including burglary, felony theft and vandalism after police say he drove a car into the front of multiple businesses and burglarized the establishments.

The most recent case happened this past Tuesday at the Smoke For Less business on Gallatin Pike. It's one of five stores that were hit within the last 2 weeks.

While talking with detectives, Membreno-Rodriquez admitted that he and another person burglarized other businesses in places like Lebanon and Madison. Police are now working to track down the accomplice.

Membreno-Rodriquez is being on a $140,000 bond.

