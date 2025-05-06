Jury sent home, attorneys consider pushing for mistrial in Casada, Cothren federal corruption trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Attorneys for former House Speaker Glen Casada and his one-time aide Cade Cothren may decide to push the judge in their public corruption case to declare a mistrial.

Casada and Cothren are on trial for setting up a company, Phoenix Solutions, and using fake names to get lawmakers to use the company for their legislative mail work. Prosecutors allege Casada and Cothren needed to use fake names after a texting scandal, first uncovered by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

Erik Schelzig, the editor of the Tennessee Journal,was in the courtroom when this all played out Tuesday morning. According to Schelzig, the prosecution inadvertently played the wrong version of an FBI interview with former House Speaker Glen Casada. In the recording, Casada talks about current Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton not being a fan of Cothren. Casada claims if Sexton had known Cothren was actually behind Phoenix Solutions, he wouldn't have approved the state contract.

"The part I think that the defense is objecting to is Casada then added — 'And I think he is right.' Which the defense said is extremely prejudicial to Cothren specifically, and that’s why they’re trying to talk about whether it’s going to be a mistrial," Schelzig said.

All of the attorneys agreed not to play that for the jury before the trial began. Prosecutors told the judge it was an accident.

As a result, the jury was sent home for the day while attorneys for Casada and Cothren discuss whether or not they want to push for a mistrial. That momentous decision will ultimately be up to Judge Eli Richardson.

"[Richardson] called it understandable but also said it’s something that can’t happen. So the judge seems to be acknowledging that it’s a pretty serious incident and if it comes up to a question of a mistrial, that he will take it seriously," said Schelzig.

If a mistrial is declared, it means everything starts over, including a new jury.

