1998 Tornadoes Caused Founding Of Local Bakery

Nick Beres
8:56 PM, Apr 15, 2018

A local neighborhood bakery did not exist in Nashville 20 years ago, but the tornadoes in 1998 changed that. After the storm, a local couple made house calls to their neighbors, delivering donuts and trying to lift spirits. That led to the creation of the Sweet 16th Bakery on North 16th Street. NewsChannel 5’s Nick Beres revisited them two decades after the tornadoes.

