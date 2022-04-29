19th anniversary of Tabitha Tuders disappearance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today marks 19 years since Tabitha Tuders went missing from her East Nashville home.

Over the years, many leads and tips have come in, but detectives have continued to hit dead ends. Tuders was 13-years-old at the time.

Her family still searches for her. They also have a lot of support from law enforcement and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

In fact, Tabitha has been featured many times on the nonprofit’s social media.

They’ve sat down with her family and have continued to help get the word out about Tabitha.

The case did have some movement in 2020, detectives searched a rural part of Hickman County after receiving a tip about the case.

Records showed the property was tied to a man long considered a person-of-interest in Tabitha's disappearance.

Last year when NewsChannel 5 spoke with Detective Matthew Filter with MNPD, he said there was some information they were still working on related to the search.

John Bischoff, the Vice President in the Missing Children Division for the non-profit said all they can do is hold on to hope that one day Tabitha will come back home.

“It's unfortunate it's tragic that they must go through this. As an organization will always stand by them. It's what we do. It's what we do as an organization. We'll never forget about Tabitha, and they certainly weren't either,” Bischoff explained.

Since it’s been nearly 2 decades since Tabitha disappeared, she would look a lot different today. Tabitha would be 32-years-old and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children uses forensic artists to make composites of the missing.

Artists will make these age progression composites for the missing every two years for children under 18 and everyone older gets one made every five years. It’s almost time to re-do Tabitha’s age progression composite.

Artists spend about 8 hours on one subject. Bischoff said the artists feel very connected to these cases, because missing children are growing up on their computer screens.

The center works with over 270 photo partners across the nation to keep missing persons photos and composites in the public eye daily.

They ask the community to stop and look at them. Hopefully someone will recognize something.

“Children don't just fall off the face of the earth. Right? Someone knows something. We must keep her image out there. Hopefully get it in front of the right set of eyes. It just takes one person to be that hero and we just want to find out where she is,” Bischoff said.

Tabitha’s case remains active and open, so if you know anything about the disappearance of Tabitha Tuders give detectives a call or Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

