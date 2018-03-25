1st Judicial District Attorney General Tony Clark Dead At 54

2:57 PM, Mar 25, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The District Attorney for the First Judicial District died Sunday morning in Nashville. 

Anthony "Tony" Clark was 54-years-old. 

Metro Nashville Police tweeted about his death confirming his death is believed to be from natural causes. He was staying at Nashville's Cambria Hotel ahead of a planned medical procedure in Nashville in the coming week. 

According to a post on Twitter, police said family members were with him at the time of his death. 

Clark was a Johnson City native and a graduate of Greenville High School. He earned his bachelor's degree from East Tennessee State University and his law degree from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville in 1992. 

Clark and his staff served Washington, Unicoi, Carter, and Johnson Counties. 

 

 

