1st Judicial District Attorney General Tony Clark Dead At 54

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The District Attorney for the First Judicial District died Sunday morning in Nashville.

Anthony "Tony" Clark was 54-years-old.

Metro Nashville Police tweeted about his death confirming his death is believed to be from natural causes. He was staying at Nashville's Cambria Hotel ahead of a planned medical procedure in Nashville in the coming week.

According to a post on Twitter, police said family members were with him at the time of his death.

Clark was a Johnson City native and a graduate of Greenville High School. He earned his bachelor's degree from East Tennessee State University and his law degree from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville in 1992.

Clark and his staff served Washington, Unicoi, Carter, and Johnson Counties.