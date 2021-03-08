2,500 tulips delivered on International Women's Day to women in shelter at Nashville Rescue Mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On International Women's Day, Petals For Hope sent 100 bouquets to the women's shelter at Nashville Rescue Mission.

"We're really blessed that organizations will reach out to us and share love in this way," said Lisa Spelta, director of major gifts at Nashville Rescue Mission.

Petals For Hope in Washington, D.C. is an organization that repurposes floral arrangements from weddings and corporate events. On March 8, it had 25,000 tulips delivered to ten cities for handpicked front-line workers, nurses and women's shelters.

"Being given a bunch of flowers to give out to the women, I mean it's just that's really rare," said Ashlee Peele, a worker at the women's shelter.

Little acts of kindness go a long way at the shelter that houses 300 women and children a night.

"They really uplift, strengthen and support these women that are on an incredible journey. They are really trying to change their lives and we can do everything in the world to support them and provide services, but they have to do the work," Spelta said.

The unexpected gesture was timed perfectly.

"I mean from the tornadoes to COVID, we are seeing women maybe struggle for the first time or come to a place in their lives where this just tipped them over the edge," Spelta said.

The bouquets are an acknowledgment that people support the work the women are doing in the shelter.

"They love getting and receiving and being acknowledged," Peele said.