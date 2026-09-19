2 arrested after police pursuit crosses into Kentucky

Kentucky State Police (KSP) said two people were arrested after a police pursuit in Tennessee crossed state lines into Kentucky.

KSP said it was notified by the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) around midnight on Sept. 18 of a pursuit involving a vehicle from which shots had reportedly been fired.

According to the report, THP dispatchers advised KSP dispatchers that the vehicle had entered Kentucky while being pursued by the Portland Police Department and dispatchers reported that the driver had discharged a firearm.

KSP said troopers and officers from other law enforcement agencies began pursuing the vehicle as it traveled north on I-65.

Despite multiple attempts to deploy tire-deflation devices, the vehicle continued north before exiting onto I-165 at Exit 20, per KSP.

KSP said the vehicle continued south on I-165, then exited onto Plano Road and eventually stopped on Dewey Lake Road.

Police said the driver, later identified as Edward Brown, 26, of Madisonville, and passenger Anastasia Payton, 22, of Dawson Springs, exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

KSP said Brown was arrested and charged with attempted murder (police officer), fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police (on foot), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and unlawful imprisonment.

Payton was charged with fleeing or evading police (on foot) and possession of marijuana.