2 Clarksville teens arrested for deadly Halloween shooting on I-24

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two 17-year-old suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a woman on I-24 in Robertson County on Oct. 31.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the teens have been charged with 1st degree murder for the death of 34-year-old Kanetha Miller.

The investigation into this shooting "remains active and is ongoing," according to TBI.

