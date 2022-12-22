Watch Now
2 Clarksville teens arrested for deadly Halloween shooting on I-24

WTVF
Posted at 5:37 PM, Dec 22, 2022
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two 17-year-old suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a woman on I-24 in Robertson County on Oct. 31.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the teens have been charged with 1st degree murder for the death of 34-year-old Kanetha Miller.

The investigation into this shooting "remains active and is ongoing," according to TBI.

For a full report of the incident, check out NewsChannel5's previous article: TBI: Woman killed in shooting that shut down I-24 near Clarksville

