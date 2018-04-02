2 Conservatives Enter Nashville Mayor's Race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two conservative candidates have officially entered the Nashville Mayor’s race.
Former conservative radio host turned podcaster Ralph Bristol and conservative television personality and former professor of political science and law at Vanderbilt University Carol Swain announced their candidacy on Monday.
Last week, council member Erica Gilmore spoke exclusively to NewsChannel 5 just hours after announcing she’s running for Nashville Mayor. Gilmore, one of five at-large council members, is also challenging Mayor David Briley.
Briley announced his intentions to run just two days after being sworn in, following Megan Barry’s resignation in early March.