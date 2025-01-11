Watch Now
2 dead after suspected murder-suicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man and woman were found dead in an Antioch home Friday after an apparent murder-suicide that remains under investigation.

Metro police were called to a home in the 2900 block of Baby Ruth Lane just before 6 p.m. for a reported shooting.

An unidentified man and woman were found deceased in a bed with a gun, discovered by their children who came over to check on their mother earlier in the day, says Metro police.

The ages of the victims have not been confirmed by investigators.

