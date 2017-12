ANTIOCH, Tenn. - Nine people were held hostage early Saturday morning in Antioch, including four kids.

Police said the men came in the back of the house on Towne Village Road around 1:30 a.m. One of them was armed with a semi-automatic weapon and used it to force the two families inside to gather in the living room.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

It wasn't clear exactly how much the men got away with, but police estimated it to be thousands of dollars.

No arrests were made.