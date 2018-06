DICKSON, Tenn. - Erika Castro-Miles, a suspect in the case of a Dickson Co. deputy slaying, and Joseph Daniels, the father and alleged murderer of little Joe Clyde Daniels were transferred to state custody to the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

According to Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe both were moved Wednesday to a different facility.

Castro-Miles was indicted on a murder charge after she allegedly helped Steven Wiggins in the killing of deputy Daniel Baker.

Her co-defendant Steven Wiggins was taken to the Davidson County jail immediately after his arrest.

Daniels confessed to beating his autistic son, Joe Clyde Daniels, to death and hiding the body. However, he has yet to tell investigators the location of the body.