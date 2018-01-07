2 Involved In Millersville Chase Arrested
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. - Police in Millersville finally caught up with the driver who led them on a high speed chase on Interstate 65.
When we reported on the chase earlier this week, we knew police were looking for Joshua Anderson, but now we know police also arrested his passenger, identified as Rebecca Thompson.
On Thursday, officers tried to pull Anderson over. He was reportedly driving a stolen car.
He didn't stop, and officials said he sped up, topping speeds of 100 miles per hour on I-65.
Police said Anderson and Thompson ditched the car and got away.
Thanks to a good lead, officers found Thompson on Friday and arrested her for unlawful drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
They found Anderson early Saturday morning and arrested him for evading arrest, as well as for several other charges.
Police didn’t describe how they tracked Anderson down, but we do know officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department also have charges pending against him.