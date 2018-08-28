2 Juveniles In Custody After La Vergne Pursuit

Two juveniles were taken into custody after an early-morning pursuit in La Vergne.

The ordeal began around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday when a carjacking was reported in the parking lot of a Walmart on Murfreesboro Road.

Officials said the juveniles fled but were quickly located by police on Murfreesboro Road.

Spike strips were deployed, which the driver hit, and the vehicle later broke down on Interstate 24.

The two juveniles took off on foot. Officers later located them in an office building at Bridgestone. They were arrested at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Officers said they’re investigating whether additional suspects were involved in the initial carjacking.

