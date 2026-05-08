2 men arrested in deadly 2022 Murfreesboro shooting

MURFEESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Murfreesboro men were arrested early Thursday morning in connection with a deadly shooting on John Rice Boulevard in 2022.

Previous Coverage: Victim shot multiple times on John Rice Blvd. in Murfreesboro

Jaylen Walston, 25, and Jayden Surine, 26, were taken into custody by Violent Crimes Unit detectives and members of the Special Operations Unit for the death of Micah Robinson on Oct. 29, 2022, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Robinson was walking home from work when he was shot, allegedly by Walston and Surine, says Murfreesboro police.

Walston and Surine were both indicted by a Rutherford County grand jury in May, charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Both suspects are being held on a $500,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

A hearing is scheduled for June 17 in Circuit Court, says Murfreesboro police.

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