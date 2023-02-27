2 men indicted for deadly 2020 shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two men have been indicted for a deadly shooting that happened April 2020.

Emmanuel Webb, 29, and Dewayne Garner, 30, have been identified as the suspects in the murder of 48-year-old Isaac Davis, according to Metro police. Davis was shot in the 1500 block of Delta Avenue on April 15, 2020 as he was dropping off a female friend at her home.

Webb and Garner have each been charged with first-degree murder and gun possession by convicted felons. Webb was previously convicted of armed robbery in Davidson County and has been in custody since October 2022. Garner has a prior conviction for money laundering in Davidson County, though he was recently booked into the detention center Feb. 23, 2023.

Metro police say Webb and Garner "may have mistaken Davis for someone else."

Detectives Andrew Davis and Waylon Proffitt led the investigation that resulted in these arrests, according to Metro police.

