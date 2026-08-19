2 Milligan University students killed, others hurt in Tenn. cycling crash

CARTER CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Milligan University students were killed and several other members of the university's cycling team were seriously injured in a crash involving a vehicle Wednesday morning in Northeast Tennessee.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash happened in Carter County and involved a car and a group of cyclists. Multiple medical helicopters and emergency crews were called to the scene.

Milligan University identified the two students killed as sophomores Haylan Engdahl and Brayden Rogers, both members of the cycling team.

The university said multiple other cyclists were seriously injured and are being treated at Johnson City Medical Center.

"We are profoundly shocked and saddened to share that members of our cycling team were in an accident involving a vehicle this morning while cycling in Hampton," the university said in a statement.

"There are no words to adequately describe this level of loss. Our prayers are with all those impacted by this tragedy. Please keep the Milligan community in your prayers."

Authorities have not yet released additional details about what led up to the crash.