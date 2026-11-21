NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Macon County Emergency Management said there was an explosion at the Lafayette Industrial Park.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Nov. 20 at Volunteer Adhesive in Lafayette Industrial Park in Macon County.

EMA Director Don Stevens said two people were hurt but did not have information on the extent of the injuries.

This is a developing story. NewsChannel 5 will provide more details as they become available.