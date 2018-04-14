2 Show Up At Hospital After Hermosa Street Shooting

Light Rain
HI: -°
LO: 48°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two people were injured in a shooting on Hermosa Street.
Police said they responded around 1:15 a.m. Saturday to a location in the 2800 block.
They stated a large crowd was leaving. They found spent shell casings and a bag of marijuana at the scene.
Not long after, two victims went to General Hospital with gunshot wounds.
One victim had been shot through the torso. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition where he underwent surgery.
The second victim, a 17-year-old, had been shot in the arm. He was also taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Authorities said there were no witnesses. They added the victims were not able to give information on any possible suspects. The investigation remained ongoing.