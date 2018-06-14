2 Sought In Attempted Robbery, Fatal Shooting At Burger King

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have asked the public’s help in locating two accomplices who tried to rob a Burger King in Nashville. A third suspect was shot and killed during a struggle with the manager.

The incident happened at the Burger King on Gallatin Pike North, just east of Conference Drive, at about 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said three masked persons, at least two of them armed, got into the restaurant through the back door with 18-year-old Kenneth L. Jernigan in the lead.

As they entered the kitchen area, Burger King Manager 34-year-old Maurice Farris immediately tackled Jernigan. Shots were fired during the struggle.



Maurice Farris

Both Jernigan and Farris were shot – Jernigan died at the scene. Farris was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Jernigan’s two masked accomplices ran from the building as he and Farris fought. They fled in a small, white SUV.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance photos of the two remaining suspects. Anyone with information was asked to make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers.