Watch Now
News

Actions

2 teens charged in deadly shooting outside Nashville apartment complex

crime scene tape
WTVF
File Photo
crime scene tape
Porter and Stafford mugs for web.jpeg
Posted at 6:30 PM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 19:30:11-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two teens who were already in custody have been charged in the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old at a Nashville apartment complex last August.

Zander Porter, 16, and Jadiyah Stafford, 17, have been charged with murder for the death of 18-year-old Omaron Starks, says Metro police. Starks was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a car parked at the Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road on Aug. 25, 2022.

Porter and Stafford were already in custody for reportedly carjacking a 22-year-old woman at a Dickerson Pike gas station while armed, which happened Aug. 16, 2022.

Metro police believe robbery is the suspected motive for the deadly shooting.

SEE PREVIOUS: Suspect sought after young man shot, killed in apartment parking lot

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap