2 teens charged in deadly shooting outside Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two teens who were already in custody have been charged in the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old at a Nashville apartment complex last August.

Zander Porter, 16, and Jadiyah Stafford, 17, have been charged with murder for the death of 18-year-old Omaron Starks, says Metro police. Starks was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a car parked at the Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road on Aug. 25, 2022.

Porter and Stafford were already in custody for reportedly carjacking a 22-year-old woman at a Dickerson Pike gas station while armed, which happened Aug. 16, 2022.

Metro police believe robbery is the suspected motive for the deadly shooting.

SEE PREVIOUS: Suspect sought after young man shot, killed in apartment parking lot