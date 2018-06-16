2 Women Arrested In Hermitage Carjacking, Kidnapping

HERMITAGE, Tenn. - Two women were taken to jail and charged with carjacking a driver in Hermitage.

Police said Akia Davis and Marquia Talley jumped into the victim's car and told her to drive, but when the woman refused, Talley actually sat on the victim's lap.

Officers said she started jerking the steering wheel and hitting the gas pedal, putting themselves and the driver at huge risk of getting hurt.

Authorities said the women were trying to run from officers after they got caught stealing $1,200 worth of items from Kohl's in the Jackson Downs shopping center. They allegedly had two kids with them.

Both were charged with carjacking and kidnapping. Talley was also charged with assaulting an officer during her attempt to get away.