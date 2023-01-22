Watch Now
20,000 Kurdish-Americans call Nashville home. Here's how the city is recognizing their contributions

Araceli Crescencio
New historical marker alongside Nolensville Pike honors the many contributions of the Kurdish community in Nashville.
Posted at 10:16 PM, Jan 21, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is home to the nation's largest Kurdish community and now the city has a historical marker recognizing the many contributions of Kurdish-Americans.

For the past five decades, the local Kurdish community has continued to grow. Close to 20,000 Kurdish Americans call this city home.

On Saturday, Metro Council members and Mayor John Cooper, unveiled a new historical marker at 3904 Nolensville Pike.

Metro Council member Sandra Sepulveda is among those who led the initiative and said the decision to commemorate the Kurdish-American community is something she didn’t take lightly.

"It's also a responsibility to make sure that we not only do something like this, but we continue to keep in mind our minority and immigrant population when it comes to legislation, when it comes to funding, when it comes to recognizing them in different spaces, like this," Sepulveda said.

Nashville is also the home to Salahadeen Center, one of the first Kurdish mosques in the United States.

