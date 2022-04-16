$20 million jackpot won in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One lucky Tennessee Lottery player matched all six Mega Millions numbers drawn on Friday night to win the $20 million jackpot.

The location and identity of the individual will be provided by the Tennessee Education Lottery as the information becomes available.

Only once before has a Mega Millions jackpot winner lived in Tennessee. A mother and son living in Bellevue won $61 million in January of 2014.

Since the Lottery's inception in 2004, Tennessee Lottery players have won a total of more than $17.5 billion before this new win.

The largest of all previous Tennessee Lottery wins went to a player in Munford, who won $528.8 million in a record-breaking $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot split three ways. The other two winners of that pick lived in Florida and California.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely through the revenue generated by the sale of its products. Since it began, it has raised more than $6.3 billion to fund designated education programs, college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs.