20-year-old arrested for armed carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Violent Crimes Initiative detectives arrested a 20-year-old on Saturday evening after spotting a 2014 Ford Mustang that had been taken in an armed carjacking in South Nashville on July 30.

After finding the car, detectives followed it to Kirkpatrick Drive at Sylvan Street where Sodonnie Dequantae Bufford stopped and parked it in a nearby lot.

Bufford was taken into custody for the auto theft.

A handgun was found under the driver's seat, leading to Bufford's additional charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In January 2020, Bufford was convicted of two counts of felony theft and carrying a gun on school property at McGavock High School. He'd received a 4-year probated sentence.

Bufford is currently in jail on a $25,000 bond.