2020 deadly crash suspect with outstanding indictments caught

WTVF
Jose Damaso-Hernandez
Posted at 9:55 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 22:55:37-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The suspect of a deadly 2020 collision with multiple outstanding indictments, who was sought by police for years, is in custody Thursday.

Jose Damaso-Hernandez, 25, has six outstanding grand jury indictments for vehicular homicide by intoxication (2 counts), vehicular assault, aggravated child abuse (2 counts), and possession of cocaine.

The charges stem from a crash in August 2020 where Damaso-Hernandez crossed into oncoming traffic on Bell Road, hitting another vehicle head-on and killing the two passengers inside: Dalton Williams and Samantha Peevyhouse, both from Centerville.

Damaso-Hernandez was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck with passenger Sadia Bonilla-Gomez, now 22, and a child who was improperly restrained. Damaso-Hernandez and Bonilla-Gomez both sustained life-threatening injuries from the crash, while the child had minor cuts.

Bonilla-Gomez has six outstanding warrants for vehicular homicide by intoxication (2 counts), vehicular assault, aggravated child abuse (2 counts), and an unrelated domestic assault charge.

Damaso-Hernandez was arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky Thursday morning. No update has been provided on Bonilla-Gomez.

