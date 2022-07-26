Watch Now
Suspects wanted in crash that killed two in August 2020

MNPD continues their search for deadly crash suspects. The suspects are wanted in an August 2020 crash on Bell Road.
Posted at 7:44 AM, Jul 26, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police continue to search for suspects involved in a deadly crash from August 2020.

The crash happened on Bell Road near Brookview Estates Drive. Police say a 2016 Scion was traveling west when a 2007 Ford pickup truck, driven by Jose Damaso-Hernandez, crossed the center line and hit the Scion head-on.

Jose Damaso-Hernandez

The crash killed Dalton Williams and Samantha Peevyhouse from Centerville.

Damaso-Hernandez and Sadia Bonilla-Gomez are each facing six charges, including vehicular homicide by intoxication. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is also helping with the search.

If you know where they are or may have seen them, you're asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

