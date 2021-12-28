2021 in review: Deadly tornadoes hit Tennessee & Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tornadoes ripped through communities in five states overnight on December the 11th, leaving dozens dead and whole towns destroyed.

The disaster came as many slept and destroyed businesses, city buildings and whole families. The deadliest of the tornadoes hit Kentucky, leveling a candle factory and destroying much of the town of Mayfield before continuing to Bowling Green and other towns.

The following days were filled with first responders and other crews desperately searching through the rubble looking for survivors.

President Joe Biden toured the disaster site and spoke with people who lost everything. It's the deadliest tornado event in Kentucky history. More than 90 people died because of the tornado outbreak.

In Tennessee, multiple tornadoes were reported and damaged several cities. Some so heavily damaged people were worried they may not be able to build back.

Mt. Juliet was hit by its second tornado in two years. Though there was no loss of life, some residents there now consider adding storm shelters to their homes.