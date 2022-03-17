2022 James Beard Awards names Attaboy a finalist for Outstanding Bar Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — James Beard Awards are back, and resilient Nashville bar Attaboy is a finalist for Outstanding Bar Program.

Philip Krajeck, who works at Rolf and Daughters in Nashville has also been nominated for "Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)."

The awards recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. Especially for lovers of all things edible, they are considered to be an extremely prestigious national honor.

To qualify for an Outstanding Bar Program nomination, a restaurant or bar must demonstrate "exceptional care and skill in the selection, preparation, and serving of cocktails, spirits, and/or beer," according to the James Beard Foundation. Bars must also make efforts "to foster a diverse portfolio of brands and team members."

Outstanding Bar Program: @AlleyTwentySix, Attaboy, barmini by José Andrés, Julep, and Nobody’s Darling #jbfa — James Beard Foundation (@beardfoundation) March 16, 2022

This will be the 31st annual James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards, and it will be broadcast live via the James Beard Foundation’s Twitter feed.

The Awards are returning after a two year hiatus in which the James Beard Foundation conducted a major audit of its policies and procedures.

Winners will receive a certificate and a medallion engraved with the foundation's insignia.