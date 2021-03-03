Attaboy looks back on damage, remembers employees lost in tornado on one-year anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been one year since the East Nashville bar, Attaboy, was hit by a deadly tornado.

"I think with everyone, the relationship with time has been strange. It's felt like a long year and a short year at the same time," Attaboy managing partner Brandon Bramhall said.

When the tornado hit, Attaboy, received some damage to its building, as well as damage from water and mold.

WTVF Left: Atta Boy damage - March 3 2020, Right: Attaboy - March 3, 2021

But the bar's greatest loss, was two of its beloved employees.

Michael Dolfini was leaving work with his girlfriend Albree Sexton when debris hit and killed them.

"People say it all the time, when tragedy strikes we lose people who are the best of us," Bramhall said. "I think it's pretty accurate not an embellishment. They were fantastic people they loved each other and it resonated with every aspect of their life what they brought to this place, how they treated guests."

With the support of the community, the business worked to rebuild, but they were hit with another whammy - the COVID-19 pandemic.

In October, Attaboy was finally able to reopen, with most of their staff returning. However, it wasn't without its challenges.

"It's been really hard not so much capacity restrictions but time restrictions," said Bramhall.

Even so, Bramhall knows there's so much to celebrate.

"The last year taught me a few things but the resounding one is the best parts of life are people and relationships you have with them," said Bramhall.